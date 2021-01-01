Morgan Stanley Sells 53,961 Shares of The Pennant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNTG)

Morgan Stanley reduced its holdings in The Pennant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNTG) by 28.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 133,656 shares of the company’s stock after selling 53,961 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.47% of The Pennant Group worth $5,153,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PNTG. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in shares of The Pennant Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Pennant Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of The Pennant Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of The Pennant Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of The Pennant Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $123,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.42% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on PNTG. BidaskClub lowered The Pennant Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on The Pennant Group from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Pennant Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The Pennant Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.40.

NASDAQ PNTG opened at $58.06 on Friday. The Pennant Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.40 and a fifty-two week high of $66.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.84. The stock has a market cap of $1.64 billion and a P/E ratio of 341.53.

The Pennant Group (NASDAQ:PNTG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 14th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. The Pennant Group had a return on equity of 22.16% and a net margin of 1.39%. The business had revenue of $98.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $96.70 million. Sell-side analysts predict that The Pennant Group, Inc. will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In other The Pennant Group news, CEO Daniel H. Walker sold 45,447 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.05, for a total value of $1,820,152.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,193,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,807,324.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Daniel H. Walker sold 2,247 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.10, for a total value of $90,104.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,193,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,867,009.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 95,344 shares of company stock valued at $4,567,805. Company insiders own 10.40% of the company’s stock.

The Pennant Group, Inc provides healthcare services in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Iowa, Montana, Nevada, Oklahoma, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, Wisconsin, and Wyoming. It operates in two segments, Home Health and Hospice Services, and Senior Living Services. The company offers home health services, including clinical services, such as nursing, speech, occupational and physical therapy, medical social work, and home health aide services; and hospice services comprising clinical care, education, counseling, and palliative services for the physical, spiritual, and psychosocial needs of terminally ill patients and their families.

