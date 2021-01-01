Namecoin Hits Market Cap of $6.65 Million (NMC)

Namecoin (CURRENCY:NMC) traded 9.6% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 1st. During the last week, Namecoin has traded up 11.8% against the US dollar. One Namecoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.45 or 0.00001539 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Namecoin has a total market cap of $6.65 million and $37,328.00 worth of Namecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $29,323.82 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $340.57 or 0.01161401 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.58 or 0.00053144 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000553 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded 46.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000368 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $71.06 or 0.00242317 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00003815 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0774 or 0.00000264 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded up 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000024 BTC.

About Namecoin

Namecoin (CRYPTO:NMC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 19th, 2011. Namecoin’s total supply is 14,736,400 coins. Namecoin’s official Twitter account is @namecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Namecoin is www.namecoin.org . The Reddit community for Namecoin is /r/namecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “It is based on the code of bitcoin and uses the same proof-of-work algorithm. It is limited to 21 million coins. Each Namecoin record consists of a key and a value which can be up to 520 bytes in size. Each key is actually a path, with the namespace preceding the name of the record. The key d/example signifies a record stored in the DNS namespace d with the name example and corresponds to the record for the example.bit website. The content of d/example is expected to conform to the DNS namespace specification. The current fee for a record is 0.01 NMC and records expire after 36000 blocks (~200 days) unless updated or renewed. Namecoins used to purchase records are marked as used and destroyed, as giving the fee to miners would enable larger miners to register names at a significant discount. “

Buying and Selling Namecoin

Namecoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Namecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Namecoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Namecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

