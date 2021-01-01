NantKwest (NASDAQ:NK) Trading Up 7.3%

Shares of NantKwest, Inc. (NASDAQ:NK) traded up 7.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $15.48 and last traded at $14.36. 2,113,571 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 11% from the average session volume of 1,903,581 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.38.

A number of research firms have issued reports on NK. Zacks Investment Research raised NantKwest from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. BidaskClub cut NantKwest from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.77 and a beta of 2.52. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.74.

In related news, Director John C. Thomas sold 42,592 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.83, for a total value of $461,271.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 207,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,246,975.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Barry J. Simon sold 130,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.05, for a total value of $2,346,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,300,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,574,747. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 72.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NK. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in NantKwest during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in NantKwest during the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in NantKwest during the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in NantKwest by 522.8% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,231 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 6,070 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in NantKwest during the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000. 9.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About NantKwest (NASDAQ:NK)

NantKwest, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, develops immunotherapeutic treatments for cancer and viral infectious diseases in the United States. The company develops activated natural killer (aNK) cell, a natural killer cell-line and genetically modified derivative capable of killing cancer and virally infected cells; and Nant cancer vaccine, a personalized therapy that utilizes its off-the-shelf natural killer cells.

