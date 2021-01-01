National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) Lowered to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on NSA. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. National Storage Affiliates Trust currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $33.30.

National Storage Affiliates Trust stock opened at $36.03 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a PE ratio of 81.89 and a beta of 0.36. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a 1-year low of $19.34 and a 1-year high of $38.22.

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.26). National Storage Affiliates Trust had a return on equity of 3.72% and a net margin of 10.42%. The company had revenue of $109.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.15 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that National Storage Affiliates Trust will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current year.

In other National Storage Affiliates Trust news, Director Mourick Mark Van sold 2,000 shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.75, for a total transaction of $73,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 12.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC acquired a new position in National Storage Affiliates Trust in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust during the second quarter worth about $49,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $54,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 21.6% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,886 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 24.9% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,889 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the period. 72.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About National Storage Affiliates Trust

National Storage Affiliates Trust is a Maryland real estate investment trust focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self storage properties located within the top 100 metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. As of September 30, 2020, the Company held ownership interests in and operated 788 self storage properties located in 35 states and Puerto Rico with approximately 49.5 million rentable square feet.

