Native Utility Token Reaches 1-Day Volume of $50.00 (NUT)

Native Utility Token (CURRENCY:NUT) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on January 1st. Over the last week, Native Utility Token has traded up 1.9% against the dollar. One Native Utility Token token can currently be purchased for $24.06 or 0.00081800 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Native Utility Token has a market capitalization of $23.64 million and $50.00 worth of Native Utility Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003406 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000802 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.67 or 0.00029476 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $38.44 or 0.00130706 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $164.19 or 0.00558320 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.43 or 0.00154492 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88.15 or 0.00299734 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.45 or 0.00018540 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.75 or 0.00050162 BTC.

About Native Utility Token

Native Utility Token’s genesis date was February 26th, 2019. Native Utility Token’s total supply is 9,998,686 tokens and its circulating supply is 982,854 tokens. The official message board for Native Utility Token is medium.com/equilibrium-eosdt . Native Utility Token’s official website is eosdt.com

Buying and Selling Native Utility Token

Native Utility Token can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Native Utility Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Native Utility Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Native Utility Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

