Nature’s Sunshine Products (NASDAQ:NATR) Rating Lowered to Strong Sell at ValuEngine

Nature’s Sunshine Products (NASDAQ:NATR) was downgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, BidaskClub raised Nature’s Sunshine Products from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd.

Shares of NASDAQ:NATR opened at $14.95 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $293.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.01 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The business’s 50-day moving average is $13.10 and its 200-day moving average is $11.23. Nature’s Sunshine Products has a 1 year low of $5.50 and a 1 year high of $15.20.

Nature’s Sunshine Products (NASDAQ:NATR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $100.25 million for the quarter. Nature’s Sunshine Products had a return on equity of 11.61% and a net margin of 4.39%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Nature’s Sunshine Products by 26.9% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 39,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,000 after buying an additional 8,359 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC acquired a new position in Nature’s Sunshine Products during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $212,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Nature’s Sunshine Products by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 28,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 3,802 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Nature’s Sunshine Products during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $161,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new stake in Nature’s Sunshine Products during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $261,000. 73.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nature’s Sunshine Products Company Profile

Nature's Sunshine Products, Inc, a natural health and wellness company, primarily engages in the manufacture and sale of nutritional and personal care products in Asia, Europe, North America, Latin America, and internationally. The company offers general health products related to blood sugar support, bone health, cellular health, cognitive function, joint health, mood, sexual health, sleep, sports and energy, and vision.

