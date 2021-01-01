Needham & Company LLC Increases Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) Price Target to $110.00

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) had its price target hoisted by equities researchers at Needham & Company LLC from $82.00 to $110.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Anlyst Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective points to a potential upside of 27.46% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on AMAT. ValuEngine upgraded Applied Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Applied Materials from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Barclays raised their target price on Applied Materials from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Applied Materials from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.96.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMAT opened at $86.30 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $78.91 billion, a PE ratio of 22.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 3.00 and a quick ratio of 2.12. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $83.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.03. Applied Materials has a 1 year low of $36.64 and a 1 year high of $90.61.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $4.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.60 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 40.65% and a net margin of 21.04%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Applied Materials will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Omkaram Nalamasu sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.50, for a total transaction of $69,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its stake in Applied Materials by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 8,602 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $520,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Occidental Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Applied Materials by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 15,929 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $947,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Roanoke Asset Management Corp NY grew its position in shares of Applied Materials by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Roanoke Asset Management Corp NY now owns 62,210 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $3,698,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Park National Corp OH grew its position in shares of Applied Materials by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 8,554 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $508,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Applied Materials by 30.7% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 711 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. 75.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Applied Materials Company Profile

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

