Neenah (NYSE:NP) Lowered to Buy at BidaskClub

Neenah (NYSE:NP) was downgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

NP has been the topic of a number of other research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Neenah from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Sidoti cut shares of Neenah from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Neenah from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.33.

Neenah stock opened at $55.32 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $50.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 2.29. The stock has a market cap of $929.49 million, a P/E ratio of -87.81 and a beta of 1.48. Neenah has a fifty-two week low of $33.44 and a fifty-two week high of $72.54.

Neenah (NYSE:NP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $190.70 million for the quarter. Neenah had a negative net margin of 1.28% and a positive return on equity of 10.85%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.95 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Neenah will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Peregrine Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Neenah during the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,483,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Neenah by 68.0% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 305,117 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $15,092,000 after purchasing an additional 123,479 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Neenah by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,840,949 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $68,981,000 after acquiring an additional 115,655 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Neenah by 95.5% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 163,638 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,057,000 after acquiring an additional 79,937 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new position in Neenah during the 2nd quarter worth about $3,432,000. 90.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Neenah

Neenah, Inc produces and sells technical products, and fine paper and packaging products worldwide. Its Technical Products segment offers filtration media for transportation, water, and other uses; saturated and unsaturated crepe, and flat paper tapes; and coated lightweight abrasive papers for automotive, construction, metal, and woodworking industries.

