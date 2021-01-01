Neo (NEO) Price Hits $14.68 on Exchanges

Neo (CURRENCY:NEO) traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 1st. Neo has a total market capitalization of $1.04 billion and approximately $362.19 million worth of Neo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Neo has traded 1.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Neo coin can now be purchased for about $14.68 or 0.00049809 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003400 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000800 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.54 or 0.00028966 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.54 or 0.00127404 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.88 or 0.00179475 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $163.38 or 0.00554467 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88.27 or 0.00299569 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $5.57 or 0.00018889 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.54 or 0.00076483 BTC.

Neo Coin Profile

Neo’s genesis date was October 17th, 2016. Neo’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 70,538,831 coins. Neo’s official Twitter account is @NEO_Blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . Neo’s official website is neo.org . The Reddit community for Neo is /r/NEO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Neo Coin Trading

Neo can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Neo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Neo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

