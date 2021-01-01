NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR) Shares Sold by Squarepoint Ops LLC

Squarepoint Ops LLC lessened its holdings in shares of NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR) by 84.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,620 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 35,395 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in NETGEAR were worth $204,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NTGR. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its position in NETGEAR by 193.2% in the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 691,509 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $21,312,000 after acquiring an additional 455,624 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in NETGEAR by 261.8% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 429,690 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $13,243,000 after acquiring an additional 310,910 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NETGEAR by 60.1% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 450,002 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $11,651,000 after buying an additional 168,988 shares during the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of NETGEAR during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,878,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of NETGEAR by 71.4% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 339,175 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $10,453,000 after buying an additional 141,337 shares during the last quarter. 79.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NTGR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on NETGEAR from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. ValuEngine cut NETGEAR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Cowen upgraded NETGEAR to a “market perform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Raymond James raised their price objective on NETGEAR from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded NETGEAR from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.40.

In other news, insider Michael F. Falcon sold 1,299 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $41,568.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 65,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,102,080. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Mark G. Merrill sold 12,431 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.91, for a total value of $508,552.21. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 51,100 shares in the company, valued at $2,090,501. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 144,388 shares of company stock worth $5,206,887 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

NTGR stock opened at $40.63 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.17 and a beta of 0.83. NETGEAR, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.01 and a 1 year high of $42.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $34.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.39.

NETGEAR (NASDAQ:NTGR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The communications equipment provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.80. The company had revenue of $378.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $316.94 million. NETGEAR had a return on equity of 4.38% and a net margin of 2.36%. Analysts predict that NETGEAR, Inc. will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NETGEAR, Inc designs, develops, and markets networking and Internet connected products for consumers, businesses, and service providers. It operates in two segments, Connected Home, and Small and Medium Business. The company offers smart home/connected home/broadband access products, such as broadband modems, WiFi gateways, WiFi hotspots, WiFi routers and home WiFi systems, WiFi range extenders, Powerline adapters and bridges, WiFi network adapters, and digital canvasses; and value added service offerings, including technical support, parental controls, and cybersecurity protection.

