New Age Brands (OTCMKTS:NWGFF) Shares Down 8.6%

New Age Brands Inc (OTCMKTS:NWGFF)’s share price fell 8.6% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $0.34 and last traded at $0.34. 813,550 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 5,164% from the average session volume of 15,455 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.38.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.34.

About New Age Brands (OTCMKTS:NWGFF)

New Age Brands Inc, an agricultural services company, offers turnkey growing infrastructure and services for the licensed growers and processors of luxury marijuana crops at its agri-campuses in Washington State. The company also, through its subsidiary, Kured, LLC, operates as an online CBD and lifestyle company.

