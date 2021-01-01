New Concept Energy (NYSE:GBR) Shares Gap Down to $2.44

New Concept Energy, Inc. (NYSE:GBR)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $2.44, but opened at $2.15. New Concept Energy shares last traded at $2.24, with a volume of 6,531 shares changing hands.

The company has a quick ratio of 38.80, a current ratio of 38.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.95 million, a PE ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 2.13. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.76.

About New Concept Energy (NYSE:GBR)

New Concept Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates oil and gas wells, and mineral leases primarily in the United States. Its oil and gas wells, and mineral leases are located in Athens and Meigs counties in Ohio; and Calhoun, Jackson, and Roane counties in West Virginia. As of December 31, 2019, the company had 153 producing gas wells; 44 non-producing wells and related equipment; and mineral leases covering approximately 20,000 acres.

