New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) Rating Lowered to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on New Relic from $77.00 to $72.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut New Relic from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and dropped their price target for the company from $77.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on New Relic in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. They issued a buy rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut New Relic from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, November 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on New Relic from $70.00 to $64.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $69.18.

Get New Relic alerts:

New Relic stock opened at $65.40 on Monday. New Relic has a fifty-two week low of $33.49 and a fifty-two week high of $74.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a current ratio of 2.87. The company has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.46 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.03.

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The software maker reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $166.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $163.50 million. New Relic had a negative net margin of 20.65% and a negative return on equity of 26.93%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that New Relic will post -2.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Mark Sachleben sold 2,351 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.00, for a total value of $131,656.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,240. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Lewis Cirne sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.63, for a total value of $2,087,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 15.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Private Ocean LLC lifted its stake in shares of New Relic by 38.5% during the 3rd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 683 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of New Relic by 20.4% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,377 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of New Relic by 53.8% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 686 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its holdings in shares of New Relic by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 18,780 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,058,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of New Relic by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,013 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $395,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. 82.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About New Relic

New Relic, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides platform that companies use to build, develop, and operate their digital businesses worldwide. It offers a suite of products on its open and extensible cloud-based platform, New Relic One Platform, which enables users to collect, store, and analyze telemetry data flowing through and about their software.

Featured Article: What is a put option?

Receive News & Ratings for New Relic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Relic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.