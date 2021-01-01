Newton (NEW) Trading Up 9.4% This Week

Newton (CURRENCY:NEW) traded down 0.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on January 1st. Newton has a market cap of $5.85 million and $1.05 million worth of Newton was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Newton has traded up 9.4% against the dollar. One Newton coin can now be bought for about $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges including Huobi Korea, Hotbit and Huobi Global.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003415 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000835 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.66 or 0.00029517 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $38.32 or 0.00130642 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $165.13 or 0.00562987 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $47.51 or 0.00161997 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $88.11 or 0.00300387 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.48 or 0.00018687 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $14.77 or 0.00050358 BTC.

Newton Profile

Newton launched on October 11th, 2018. Newton’s total supply is 98,823,661,261 coins and its circulating supply is 20,571,994,592 coins. Newton’s official Twitter account is @newton_project . The official website for Newton is www.newtonproject.org

Newton Coin Trading

Newton can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi Global, Hotbit and Huobi Korea. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Newton directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Newton should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Newton using one of the exchanges listed above.

