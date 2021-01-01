NexGen Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE) Reaches New 12-Month High at $2.89

NexGen Energy Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $2.89 and last traded at $2.79, with a volume of 841173 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $2.73.
Several brokerages have issued reports on NXE. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NexGen Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. BidaskClub upgraded NexGen Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Cormark began coverage on NexGen Energy in a research report on Friday, September 4th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2.92.
NexGen Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02).
About NexGen Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE)
NexGen Energy Ltd., an exploration and development stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of uranium properties in Canada. The company holds a 100% interest in its principal property, the Rook I project that consists of 32 contiguous mineral claims covering 35,065 hectares located in the southwest Athabasca Basin, Saskatchewan.
