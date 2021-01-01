NexGen Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE) Reaches New 12-Month High at $2.89

January 1, 2021

NexGen Energy Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $2.89 and last traded at $2.79, with a volume of 841173 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $2.73.

Several brokerages have issued reports on NXE. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NexGen Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. BidaskClub upgraded NexGen Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Cormark began coverage on NexGen Energy in a research report on Friday, September 4th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2.92.

NexGen Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02).

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sprott Inc. increased its position in NexGen Energy by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 1,217,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,111,000 after buying an additional 12,558 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in NexGen Energy by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 95,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 13,208 shares during the last quarter. Old West Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of NexGen Energy by 7.1% in the third quarter. Old West Investment Management LLC now owns 5,711,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,880,000 after purchasing an additional 380,751 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NexGen Energy in the third quarter worth about $433,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of NexGen Energy by 65.1% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 557,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $964,000 after purchasing an additional 219,655 shares during the period.

About NexGen Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE)

NexGen Energy Ltd., an exploration and development stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of uranium properties in Canada. The company holds a 100% interest in its principal property, the Rook I project that consists of 32 contiguous mineral claims covering 35,065 hectares located in the southwest Athabasca Basin, Saskatchewan.

See Also: Black Swan

