Nexi S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:NEXPF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Posted by on Jan 1st, 2021

Nexi S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:NEXPF) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating.

NEXPF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Nexi from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Societe Generale upgraded Nexi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas raised Nexi from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th.

Shares of Nexi stock remained flat at $$19.99 during midday trading on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $19.10 and a 200 day moving average of $17.91. Nexi has a 12 month low of $16.08 and a 12 month high of $20.15.

Nexi Company Profile

Nexi S.p.A. provides electronic money and payment services to banks, financial and insurance institutions, merchants, businesses, and public administration in Italy. The company offers acquiring services; configuration, activation, and maintenance of POS terminals; fraud prevention; and dispute management services, as well as customer support services.

Recommended Story: How does a 12b-1 fee affect fund performance?

Analyst Recommendations for Nexi (OTCMKTS:NEXPF)

Receive News & Ratings for Nexi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nexi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit