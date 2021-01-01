Nexi S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:NEXPF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Nexi S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:NEXPF) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating.

NEXPF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Nexi from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Societe Generale upgraded Nexi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas raised Nexi from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th.

Shares of Nexi stock remained flat at $$19.99 during midday trading on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $19.10 and a 200 day moving average of $17.91. Nexi has a 12 month low of $16.08 and a 12 month high of $20.15.

Nexi S.p.A. provides electronic money and payment services to banks, financial and insurance institutions, merchants, businesses, and public administration in Italy. The company offers acquiring services; configuration, activation, and maintenance of POS terminals; fraud prevention; and dispute management services, as well as customer support services.

