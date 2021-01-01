NEXT (OTCMKTS:NXGPY) Sets New 1-Year High at $49.25

Shares of NEXT plc (OTCMKTS:NXGPY) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $49.25 and last traded at $49.25, with a volume of 420 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.37.

NXGPY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Liberum Capital downgraded shares of NEXT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 17th. Citigroup raised shares of NEXT from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of NEXT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NEXT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of NEXT in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. NEXT currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.00.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $44.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.71.

NEXT plc engages in the retail of clothing, footwear, and home products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: NEXT Retail, NEXT Online, NEXT Finance, NEXT International Retail, NEXT Sourcing, Lipsy, and Property Management.

