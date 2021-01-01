NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Chairman Mark G. Parker Sells 130,000 Shares of Stock

NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 130,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.27, for a total transaction of $18,365,100.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,532,001 shares in the company, valued at $216,425,781.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

NYSE:NKE opened at $141.47 on Friday. NIKE, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.00 and a 1 year high of $147.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $136.28 and a 200-day moving average of $117.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $222.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.84.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 17th. The footwear maker reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $11.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.51 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 7.20% and a return on equity of 34.62%. NIKE’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NKE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of NIKE from $165.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on NIKE from $149.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on NIKE from $137.00 to $157.00 in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Wedbush raised their price target on NIKE from $142.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Argus raised their price target on NIKE from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $153.85.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Adams Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of NIKE by 163.8% in the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 248 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE in the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. 55.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About NIKE

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

