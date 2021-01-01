Nitches (OTCMKTS:NICH) Shares Up 35%

Nitches Inc. (OTCMKTS:NICH) traded up 35% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $0.15 and last traded at $0.14. 63,579 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 77% from the average session volume of 35,983 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.10.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.05.

Nitches Inc wholesales, imports, and distributes clothing and home decor products under its own brand labels and retailer-owned private labels in the United States. It distributes clothing primarily in three categories: women's sleepwear and loungewear, women's sportswear and outerwear, and men's casual wear and performance apparel.

