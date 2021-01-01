Nortech Systems (NASDAQ:NSYS) Trading 26.9% Higher After Insider Buying Activity

Nortech Systems Incorporated (NASDAQ:NSYS)’s share price traded up 26.9% on Wednesday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The company traded as high as $10.14 and last traded at $8.25. 741,375 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 549% from the average session volume of 114,231 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.50.

Specifically, CFO Christopher Dean Jones purchased 14,636 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.23 per share, for a total transaction of $91,182.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 17,170 shares of company stock valued at $104,860. 4.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Nortech Systems from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 24th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $19.06 million, a P/E ratio of 8.64 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 1.44.

Nortech Systems (NASDAQ:NSYS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The electronics maker reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter. Nortech Systems had a return on equity of 11.13% and a net margin of 2.03%. The business had revenue of $26.36 million during the quarter.

Nortech Systems Company Profile (NASDAQ:NSYS)

Nortech Systems Incorporated operates as an electronic manufacturing services company in the United States, Mexico, and China. It offers a range of value added engineering, technical and manufacturing, and support services, including project management, designing, testing, prototyping, supply chain management, and post-market services.

