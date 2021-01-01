Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK) Shares Acquired by Squarepoint Ops LLC

Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK) by 44.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 18,337 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,637 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) were worth $167,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NFBK. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 5.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,040,936 shares of the bank’s stock worth $64,212,000 after acquiring an additional 342,990 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new position in shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) in the third quarter worth about $2,368,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 853.2% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 184,819 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,686,000 after purchasing an additional 165,430 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) during the third quarter worth about $999,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 405.0% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 52,547 shares of the bank’s stock worth $605,000 after purchasing an additional 42,142 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Northfield Bancorp Inc. (Staten Island NY) alerts:

In other news, Director Frank P. Patafio sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.15, for a total value of $48,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 186,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,267,433. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 7.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NFBK opened at $12.33 on Friday. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.72 and a 12-month high of $17.04. The stock has a market cap of $655.01 million, a PE ratio of 17.37 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.72 and a 200 day moving average of $10.50.

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 1st. The bank reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.01. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) had a net margin of 18.99% and a return on equity of 4.67%. The company had revenue of $35.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.06 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Northfield Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on NFBK. Piper Sandler raised shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. TheStreet raised shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 7th. DA Davidson raised shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.67.

About Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY)

Northfield Bancorp, Inc (Staten Island, NY) operates as the bank holding company for Northfield Bank that provides various banking services primarily to individuals and corporate customers. It accepts various deposits products, including certificates of deposit, passbook, statement, and money market savings accounts; transaction accounts comprising negotiable orders of withdrawal accounts, and interest and non-interest bearing checking accounts; individual retirement accounts; and brokered deposits.

Featured Story: Put Option

Receive News & Ratings for Northfield Bancorp Inc. (Staten Island NY) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northfield Bancorp Inc. (Staten Island NY) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.