Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX) Lifted to “Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on NWPX. ValuEngine upgraded Northwest Pipe from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, November 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Northwest Pipe from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, November 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Northwest Pipe currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $30.00.

Shares of Northwest Pipe stock opened at $28.30 on Monday. Northwest Pipe has a 1 year low of $18.52 and a 1 year high of $36.70. The business has a 50-day moving average of $28.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.08. The company has a market capitalization of $277.48 million, a P/E ratio of 10.80 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 4.92 and a quick ratio of 4.07.

Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The industrial products company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.17. Northwest Pipe had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 8.95%. The company had revenue of $77.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.00 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Northwest Pipe will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in shares of Northwest Pipe by 0.9% during the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 45,504 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,141,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Northwest Pipe by 116.8% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,084 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 584 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Northwest Pipe by 3.3% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 22,033 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $583,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Northwest Pipe by 186.4% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,217 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 792 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Northwest Pipe by 2.7% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 42,465 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,064,000 after buying an additional 1,135 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.20% of the company’s stock.

Northwest Pipe

Northwest Pipe Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies engineered welded steel pipe systems in North America. The company offers large-diameter and high-pressure steel pipes, reinforced concrete pipes, and protective linings primarily used in water infrastructure, including drinking water systems, hydroelectric power systems, wastewater systems, industrial plant piping systems, various structural applications, and other applications.

