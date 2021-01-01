NOW’s (DNOW) Buy Rating Reiterated at Northland Securities

Northland Securities reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of NOW (NYSE:DNOW) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Anlyst Ratings reports. They currently have a $10.00 price objective on the oil and gas company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NOW from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. BidaskClub upgraded NOW from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, Stephens started coverage on NOW in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. They issued an equal weight rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $9.60.

Get NOW alerts:

Shares of NYSE DNOW opened at $7.18 on Tuesday. NOW has a 1 year low of $4.03 and a 1 year high of $11.91. The firm has a market cap of $785.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.51 and a beta of 2.11. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.78.

NOW (NYSE:DNOW) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $326.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $318.28 million. NOW had a negative return on equity of 5.78% and a negative net margin of 26.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 56.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.08 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that NOW will post -0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of NOW during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its position in shares of NOW by 358.3% during the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 3,089 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 2,415 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of NOW by 109.4% during the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 21,730 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 11,352 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of NOW by 359.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 14,170 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 11,087 shares during the last quarter. Finally, XTX Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NOW during the 3rd quarter valued at $123,000. 93.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NOW Company Profile

NOW Inc distributes downstream energy and industrial products for petroleum refining, chemical processing, LNG terminals, power generation utilities, and industrial manufacturing operations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers its products under the DistributionNOW and DNOW brand names.

Featured Article: What is the Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)?

Receive News & Ratings for NOW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NOW and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.