Ntt Docomo, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DCMYY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Ntt Docomo, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DCMYY) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ntt Docomo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. CLSA cut Ntt Docomo from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Ntt Docomo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, HSBC raised shares of Ntt Docomo from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th.

Ntt Docomo stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $37.01. 5,543 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 97,937. Ntt Docomo has a 1-year low of $25.25 and a 1-year high of $38.19. The company has a market capitalization of $119.49 billion, a PE ratio of 21.15 and a beta of -0.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business has a fifty day moving average of $37.11 and a 200 day moving average of $31.99.

Ntt Docomo (OTCMKTS:DCMYY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $11.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.69 billion. Ntt Docomo had a net margin of 13.30% and a return on equity of 11.57%. Research analysts expect that Ntt Docomo will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Ntt Docomo Company Profile

NTT DOCOMO, INC., a telecommunications company, provides various mobile services in Japan and internationally. It operates through three segments: Telecommunications Business, Smart Life Business, and Other Businesses. The company offers iPhone, iPad, smartphone, tablet, and feature phone products and services under the docomo name, as well as d POINT CLUB, a point program.

