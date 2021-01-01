NuShares Price Hits $0.0003 on Major Exchanges (NSR)

NuShares (CURRENCY:NSR) traded 46.7% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 1st. NuShares has a total market capitalization of $1.44 million and $12.00 worth of NuShares was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, NuShares has traded down 65.7% against the dollar. One NuShares token can currently be bought for $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00007618 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded up 167.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0424 or 0.00000144 BTC.

Rubycoin (RBY) traded down 28.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0807 or 0.00000275 BTC.

Atmos (ATMOS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000161 BTC.

Global Currency Reserve (GCR) traded down 49.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

NSR is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 28th, 2014. NuShares’ total supply is 5,850,596,505 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,450,516,522 tokens. The Reddit community for NuShares is /r/NuBits and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . NuShares’ official Twitter account is @OfficialNuBits and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for NuShares is nubits.com/nushares

NuShares can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NuShares directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NuShares should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NuShares using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

