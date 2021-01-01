Nuveen Tax-Advantaged Dividend Growth Fund (NYSE:JTD) Trading Up 1.6%

Nuveen Tax-Advantaged Dividend Growth Fund (NYSE:JTD) was up 1.6% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $14.29 and last traded at $14.22. Approximately 149,131 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 206% from the average daily volume of 48,719 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.99.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $13.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.21.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JTD. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Nuveen Tax-Advantaged Dividend Growth Fund by 60.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 232,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,621,000 after purchasing an additional 87,405 shares in the last quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Nuveen Tax-Advantaged Dividend Growth Fund by 14.2% during the third quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 346,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,528,000 after buying an additional 42,991 shares during the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Nuveen Tax-Advantaged Dividend Growth Fund by 53.8% during the third quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 96,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,258,000 after buying an additional 33,684 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Nuveen Tax-Advantaged Dividend Growth Fund during the third quarter valued at $440,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Nuveen Tax-Advantaged Dividend Growth Fund by 62.0% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 86,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,103,000 after buying an additional 33,036 shares during the last quarter.

Nuveen Tax-Advantaged Dividend Growth Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors, LLC, Santa Barbara Asset Management, Inc, Nuveen Asset Management, LLC, and NWQ Investment Management Company, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States.

