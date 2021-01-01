NVE (NASDAQ:NVEC) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $53.90

NVE Co. (NASDAQ:NVEC) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $53.90 and traded as high as $57.14. NVE shares last traded at $56.18, with a volume of 15,468 shares traded.

Separately, BidaskClub raised shares of NVE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $53.20 and its 200 day moving average is $53.90. The company has a market cap of $271.52 million, a PE ratio of 23.21 and a beta of 1.17.

NVE (NASDAQ:NVEC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The semiconductor company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.38 million during the quarter. NVE had a net margin of 54.35% and a return on equity of 15.18%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in NVE by 685.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 432 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in NVE by 472.2% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,030 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 850 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in NVE by 538.5% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,162 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 980 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in NVE in the second quarter valued at about $229,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in NVE in the second quarter valued at about $266,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.27% of the company’s stock.

NVE Company Profile (NASDAQ:NVEC)

NVE Corporation develops and sells devices that use spintronics, a nanotechnology that relies on electron spin to acquire, store, and transmit information in the United States and internationally. The company manufactures spintronic products, including sensors and couplers for use in acquiring and transmitting data.

