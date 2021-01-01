Nxt-ID Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:NXTD)

Nxt-ID, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXTD) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock traders acquired 18,659 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 590% compared to the typical volume of 2,704 call options.

NASDAQ:NXTD opened at $1.60 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Nxt-ID has a 12 month low of $0.21 and a 12 month high of $2.12. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.66 and its 200 day moving average is $0.49.

Nxt-ID (NASDAQ:NXTD) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The technology company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.64 million during the quarter. Nxt-ID had a negative return on equity of 11.43% and a negative net margin of 6.24%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Nxt-ID stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Nxt-ID, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXTD) by 2,301.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 68,927 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 66,057 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned 0.23% of Nxt-ID worth $35,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 1.89% of the company’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered Nxt-ID from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st.

Nxt-ID Company Profile

Nxt-ID, Inc provides technology products and services for healthcare applications. It develops and markets solutions for payment, Internet of Things (IoT), and healthcare applications with experience in access control, biometric and behavior-metric identity verification, security and privacy, encryption and data protection, payments, miniaturization, and sensor technologies.

