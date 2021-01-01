O-I Glass (NYSE:OI) Upgraded to Hold by BidaskClub

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on OI. TheStreet upgraded O-I Glass from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of O-I Glass from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. UFS downgraded shares of O-I Glass from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of O-I Glass from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on O-I Glass in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.90.

Shares of OI opened at $11.90 on Friday. O-I Glass has a twelve month low of $4.30 and a twelve month high of $15.64. The company has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.79 and a 200 day moving average of $10.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.48.

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.13. O-I Glass had a return on equity of 88.28% and a net margin of 4.97%. The business had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that O-I Glass will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in O-I Glass during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Mork Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of O-I Glass by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mork Capital Management LLC now owns 228,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,047,000 after buying an additional 28,000 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new position in O-I Glass in the 3rd quarter worth $2,060,000. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new stake in O-I Glass in the 3rd quarter worth $119,000. Finally, XTX Markets LLC bought a new stake in O-I Glass during the third quarter valued at about $108,000. 82.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

O-I Glass Company Profile

O-I Glass, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells glass containers to food and beverage manufacturers primarily in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It produces glass containers for alcoholic beverages, including beer, flavored malt beverages, spirits, and wine. The company is also involved in the production of glass packaging for various food items, soft drinks, tea, juices, and pharmaceuticals.

