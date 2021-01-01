Oasis Midstream Partners (NYSE:OMP) Downgraded by BidaskClub to “Hold”

BidaskClub lowered shares of Oasis Midstream Partners (NYSE:OMP) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Monday morning, BidAskClub reports.
Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised Oasis Midstream Partners from a d rating to a c- rating in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Oasis Midstream Partners from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Oasis Midstream Partners from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $8.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Oasis Midstream Partners from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $11.17.
OMP opened at $11.73 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.29. The company has a market capitalization of $396.60 million, a P/E ratio of 6.45, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.59. Oasis Midstream Partners has a 52 week low of $2.80 and a 52 week high of $17.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Oasis Midstream Partners by 25.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 624,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,091,000 after acquiring an additional 127,702 shares during the period. NBW Capital LLC lifted its position in Oasis Midstream Partners by 18.3% in the third quarter. NBW Capital LLC now owns 315,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,953,000 after purchasing an additional 48,818 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Oasis Midstream Partners by 12.0% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 367,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,983,000 after purchasing an additional 39,403 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new stake in Oasis Midstream Partners in the second quarter valued at about $103,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Oasis Midstream Partners in the first quarter valued at about $205,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.02% of the company’s stock.
About Oasis Midstream Partners
Oasis Midstream Partners LP, together with subsidiaires, provides crude oil, natural gas, and water-related midstream services in North America. It offers natural gas gathering, compression, processing, and gas lift services; crude oil gathering, stabilization, blending, and storage services; produced and flowback water gathering and disposal services; freshwater supply and distribution services; and crude oil transportation services from the Wild Basin operating area to Johnson's Corner.
