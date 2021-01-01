Oasis Midstream Partners (NYSE:OMP) Downgraded by BidaskClub to “Hold”

BidaskClub lowered shares of Oasis Midstream Partners (NYSE:OMP) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Monday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised Oasis Midstream Partners from a d rating to a c- rating in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Oasis Midstream Partners from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Oasis Midstream Partners from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $8.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Oasis Midstream Partners from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $11.17.

OMP opened at $11.73 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.29. The company has a market capitalization of $396.60 million, a P/E ratio of 6.45, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.59. Oasis Midstream Partners has a 52 week low of $2.80 and a 52 week high of $17.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Oasis Midstream Partners (NYSE:OMP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $84.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.60 million. Oasis Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 16.51% and a net margin of 25.88%. Equities analysts anticipate that Oasis Midstream Partners will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Oasis Midstream Partners by 25.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 624,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,091,000 after acquiring an additional 127,702 shares during the period. NBW Capital LLC lifted its position in Oasis Midstream Partners by 18.3% in the third quarter. NBW Capital LLC now owns 315,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,953,000 after purchasing an additional 48,818 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Oasis Midstream Partners by 12.0% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 367,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,983,000 after purchasing an additional 39,403 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new stake in Oasis Midstream Partners in the second quarter valued at about $103,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Oasis Midstream Partners in the first quarter valued at about $205,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.02% of the company’s stock.

About Oasis Midstream Partners

Oasis Midstream Partners LP, together with subsidiaires, provides crude oil, natural gas, and water-related midstream services in North America. It offers natural gas gathering, compression, processing, and gas lift services; crude oil gathering, stabilization, blending, and storage services; produced and flowback water gathering and disposal services; freshwater supply and distribution services; and crude oil transportation services from the Wild Basin operating area to Johnson's Corner.

