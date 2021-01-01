Octopus AIM VCT 2 plc (OSEC.L) (LON:OSEC) Hits New 1-Year High at $82.00

Octopus AIM VCT 2 plc (OSEC.L) (LON:OSEC)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 82 ($1.07) and last traded at GBX 80.50 ($1.05), with a volume of 10898 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 80.50 ($1.05).

The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 78.47 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 72.35. The stock has a market cap of £109.63 million and a PE ratio of -40.25.

Octopus AIM VCT 2 plc (OSEC.L) Company Profile (LON:OSEC)

Octopus AIM VCT 2 plc is a venture capital trust specializing in investments in AIM quoted companies. It seeks to invest in various sectors such as financial services, healthcare equipment, food producers, business services, pharmaceuticals and biotechnology, travel and leisure, industrial engineering, oil equipment, support services, general retailers, software, and media.

