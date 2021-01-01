Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) CEO Sells $6,491,872.00 in Stock

Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) CEO C Taylor Pickett sold 175,456 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total transaction of $6,491,872.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 74,738 shares in the company, valued at $2,765,306. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of OHI opened at $36.32 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $36.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a current ratio of 3.40. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.33 and a 52-week high of $45.22. The company has a market cap of $8.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.64, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.03.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($1.18). Omega Healthcare Investors had a net margin of 17.99% and a return on equity of 3.78%. The business had revenue of $81.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $214.56 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 59.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. will post 3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. JMP Securities upgraded Omega Healthcare Investors from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Bank of America raised Omega Healthcare Investors from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price target on Omega Healthcare Investors from $30.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on Omega Healthcare Investors from $30.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Truist increased their price target on Omega Healthcare Investors from $32.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Monday, September 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Omega Healthcare Investors presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.10.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors by 13.7% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 114,683 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,410,000 after buying an additional 13,810 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 51.9% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 36,317 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,080,000 after buying an additional 12,416 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 128,818 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,830,000 after buying an additional 11,820 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 8,680 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 1,090 shares during the period. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 39.5% in the 2nd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 120,745 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,590,000 after purchasing an additional 34,193 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.93% of the company’s stock.

Omega Healthcare Investors Company Profile

Omega is a real estate investment trust that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the US, as well as in the UK.

