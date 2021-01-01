Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) CEO Sells $6,491,872.00 in Stock

Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) CEO C Taylor Pickett sold 175,456 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total transaction of $6,491,872.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 74,738 shares in the company, valued at $2,765,306. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
Shares of OHI opened at $36.32 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $36.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a current ratio of 3.40. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.33 and a 52-week high of $45.22. The company has a market cap of $8.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.64, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.03.
Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($1.18). Omega Healthcare Investors had a net margin of 17.99% and a return on equity of 3.78%. The business had revenue of $81.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $214.56 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 59.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. will post 3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors by 13.7% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 114,683 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,410,000 after buying an additional 13,810 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 51.9% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 36,317 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,080,000 after buying an additional 12,416 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 128,818 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,830,000 after buying an additional 11,820 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 8,680 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 1,090 shares during the period. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 39.5% in the 2nd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 120,745 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,590,000 after purchasing an additional 34,193 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.93% of the company’s stock.
Omega Healthcare Investors Company Profile
Omega is a real estate investment trust that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the US, as well as in the UK.
See Also: What is Green Investing?
