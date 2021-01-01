OptiNose, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPTN) COO Sells $94,447.08 in Stock

Posted by on Jan 1st, 2021

OptiNose, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPTN) COO Ramy A. Mahmoud sold 23,436 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.03, for a total value of $94,447.08. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 216,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $872,511.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of OPTN opened at $4.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.32, a current ratio of 4.27 and a quick ratio of 4.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.38 and a 200-day moving average of $4.68. The company has a market cap of $215.62 million, a PE ratio of -1.68 and a beta of 0.78. OptiNose, Inc. has a one year low of $3.14 and a one year high of $10.00.

OptiNose (NASDAQ:OPTN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.13. OptiNose had a negative return on equity of 282.14% and a negative net margin of 265.88%. The company had revenue of $15.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.40 million. Analysts expect that OptiNose, Inc. will post -2.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in OptiNose by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 18,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 2,483 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in OptiNose by 150.6% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 5,656 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in OptiNose by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,710,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,672,000 after acquiring an additional 6,512 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in OptiNose in the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in OptiNose by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 51,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 8,005 shares in the last quarter. 62.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded OptiNose from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.00.

About OptiNose

OptiNose, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for patients treated by ear, nose, and throat; and allergy specialists in the United States. The company offers XHANCE, a therapeutic product utilizing its proprietary optinose exhalation delivery system that delivers a topically-acting and anti-inflammatory corticosteroid for the treatment of chronic rhinosinusitis with and without nasal polyps.

Recommended Story: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for OptiNose (NASDAQ:OPTN)

Receive News & Ratings for OptiNose Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OptiNose and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit