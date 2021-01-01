OptiNose, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPTN) COO Sells $94,447.08 in Stock

OptiNose, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPTN) COO Ramy A. Mahmoud sold 23,436 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.03, for a total value of $94,447.08. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 216,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $872,511.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of OPTN opened at $4.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.32, a current ratio of 4.27 and a quick ratio of 4.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.38 and a 200-day moving average of $4.68. The company has a market cap of $215.62 million, a PE ratio of -1.68 and a beta of 0.78. OptiNose, Inc. has a one year low of $3.14 and a one year high of $10.00.

OptiNose (NASDAQ:OPTN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.13. OptiNose had a negative return on equity of 282.14% and a negative net margin of 265.88%. The company had revenue of $15.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.40 million. Analysts expect that OptiNose, Inc. will post -2.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in OptiNose by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 18,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 2,483 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in OptiNose by 150.6% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 5,656 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in OptiNose by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,710,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,672,000 after acquiring an additional 6,512 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in OptiNose in the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in OptiNose by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 51,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 8,005 shares in the last quarter. 62.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded OptiNose from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.00.

OptiNose, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for patients treated by ear, nose, and throat; and allergy specialists in the United States. The company offers XHANCE, a therapeutic product utilizing its proprietary optinose exhalation delivery system that delivers a topically-acting and anti-inflammatory corticosteroid for the treatment of chronic rhinosinusitis with and without nasal polyps.

