Orphazyme A/S (NASDAQ:ORPH) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Orphazyme A/S (NASDAQ:ORPH) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Orphazyme A/S is a late-stage biopharmaceutical company pioneering the Heat-Shock Protein response for the treatment of neurodegenerative orphan diseases. The company’s product candidate includes Niemann-Pick disease Type C, Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis, sporadic Inclusion Body Myositis and Gaucher disease which are in clinical stage. It operates principally in the U.S. and Switzerland. Orphazyme A/S is headquartered in Denmark. “

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Orphazyme A/S in a research report on Monday, October 26th. They issued a buy rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Orphazyme A/S in a research report on Monday, October 26th. They set a buy rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company.

NASDAQ:ORPH opened at $10.73 on Wednesday. Orphazyme A/S has a 12 month low of $8.89 and a 12 month high of $12.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.16.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Orphazyme A/S in the 3rd quarter worth $258,000. Hound Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Orphazyme A/S in the 3rd quarter worth $1,033,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Orphazyme A/S in the 3rd quarter worth $1,544,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Orphazyme A/S in the 3rd quarter worth $5,062,000.

About Orphazyme A/S

Orphazyme A/S, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of neurodegenerative orphan diseases. The company focuses on developing therapies for diseases caused by misfolding of proteins, including lysosomal storage diseases. Its lead candidate is the Arimoclomol, which is in clinical development for four orphan diseases, including Niemann-Pick disease type C, Gaucher disease, sporadic inclusion body myositis, and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.

