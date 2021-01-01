Own Hits Market Capitalization of $2.38 Million (CHX)

Own (CURRENCY:CHX) traded up 7.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 1st. Own has a market cap of $2.38 million and $465,969.00 worth of Own was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Own token can now be bought for about $0.0239 or 0.00000248 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Own has traded up 35.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Own alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.77 or 0.00040051 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00006942 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0622 or 0.00000212 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003417 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003404 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $87.11 or 0.00296443 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 14.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.20 or 0.00017699 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.29 or 0.00028208 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $583.48 or 0.01985534 BTC.

Own Profile

Own is a token. Own’s total supply is 168,956,522 tokens and its circulating supply is 99,719,012 tokens. The official message board for Own is medium.com/@owndata . The official website for Own is owndata.network . Own’s official Twitter account is @OwnMarket and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Own is /r/OwnMarket and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Own

Own can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Own directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Own should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Own using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Own Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Own and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.