Pacer BioThreat Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:VIRS) Shares Down 0.4%

Pacer BioThreat Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:VIRS) traded down 0.4% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $27.76 and last traded at $27.76. 13 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 6,115 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.87.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $28.12.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Pacer BioThreat Strategy ETF stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Pacer BioThreat Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:VIRS) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 10,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $299,000.

Read More: What is quantitative easing?

Receive News & Ratings for Pacer BioThreat Strategy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacer BioThreat Strategy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.