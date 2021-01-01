Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB) Downgraded by BidaskClub

Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB) was downgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on Pacific Biosciences of California from $16.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Pacific Biosciences of California from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. ValuEngine downgraded Pacific Biosciences of California from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Pacific Biosciences of California from $7.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded Pacific Biosciences of California from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.60.

Get Pacific Biosciences of California alerts:

Shares of PACB opened at $25.94 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -78.61 and a beta of 1.70. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.52. Pacific Biosciences of California has a 1 year low of $2.20 and a 1 year high of $29.73.

Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB) last issued its earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $19.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.40 million. Pacific Biosciences of California had a negative return on equity of 150.00% and a negative net margin of 61.85%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Pacific Biosciences of California will post -0.38 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Michael Hunkapiller sold 1,304,348 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.25, for a total transaction of $18,586,959.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,093,867 shares in the company, valued at $15,587,604.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,277,914 shares of company stock valued at $36,271,905. 11.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PACB. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Pacific Biosciences of California in the third quarter worth $54,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in Pacific Biosciences of California in the third quarter worth $54,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Pacific Biosciences of California in the second quarter worth $58,000. Finally, PDT Partners LLC bought a new position in Pacific Biosciences of California in the second quarter worth $61,000. Institutional investors own 72.46% of the company’s stock.

About Pacific Biosciences of California

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures sequencing systems to resolve genetically complex problems. Its single molecule real-time (SMRT) sequencing technology enables single molecule real-time detection of biological processes. The company also provides consumable products, including SMRT cells, as well as various reagent kits designed for specific workflow such as template preparation to convert DNA into SMRTbell double-stranded DNA library formats including molecular biology reagents, such as ligase, buffers and exonucleases.

Read More: What does a bar chart display?

Receive News & Ratings for Pacific Biosciences of California Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacific Biosciences of California and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.