Pacton Gold Inc. (PAC.V) (CVE:PAC) Trading Up 4.2%

Pacton Gold Inc. (PAC.V) (CVE:PAC) traded up 4.2% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$1.01 and last traded at C$1.00. 47,213 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 49% from the average session volume of 92,193 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.96.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$1.05. The firm has a market capitalization of C$38.51 million and a PE ratio of -2.30. The company has a current ratio of 4.36, a quick ratio of 4.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05.

Pacton Gold Inc. (PAC.V) Company Profile (CVE:PAC)

Pacton Gold Inc, a junior exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Australia and Canada. The company explores for gold, lithium, caesium, and tantalum deposits. It focuses on the exploration and development of gold properties located in the Pilbara district in Western Australia and the Red Lake District, Ontario.

