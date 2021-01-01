Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $983.79 Million

Analysts predict that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) will post sales of $983.79 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Twelve analysts have made estimates for Palo Alto Networks’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $987.30 million and the lowest is $981.00 million. Palo Alto Networks posted sales of $816.70 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, February 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks will report full year sales of $4.11 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.06 billion to $4.13 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $4.80 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.70 billion to $4.89 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Palo Alto Networks.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The network technology company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $946.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $920.73 million. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 9.61% and a negative net margin of 7.83%.

PANW has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wedbush upped their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Argus upped their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $295.00 to $334.00 in a report on Monday, November 23rd. BTIG Research upped their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $370.00 to $419.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Northland Securities upped their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $350.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $299.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Palo Alto Networks has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $318.71.

In related news, President Amit K. Singh sold 1,378 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.88, for a total value of $341,578.64. Following the sale, the president now owns 103,637 shares in the company, valued at $25,689,539.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.72, for a total value of $2,672,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 914,981 shares in the company, valued at approximately $203,784,568.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 111,634 shares of company stock worth $31,901,933 in the last quarter. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PANW. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 22.2% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,891,937 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $434,521,000 after acquiring an additional 343,350 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 170.0% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 343,968 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $78,999,000 after buying an additional 216,560 shares during the last quarter. Isomer Partners LP grew its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 533.3% during the third quarter. Isomer Partners LP now owns 190,000 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $46,502,000 after buying an additional 160,000 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 39.0% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 545,682 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $133,556,000 after buying an additional 153,185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AMI Asset Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the third quarter valued at about $31,452,000. 78.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PANW stock traded down $0.40 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $355.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,121,087 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,325,909. The company has a market cap of $33.95 billion, a PE ratio of -129.23 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80. The business has a fifty day moving average of $312.08 and a 200-day moving average of $261.38. Palo Alto Networks has a 52 week low of $125.47 and a 52 week high of $375.00.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity platform solutions worldwide. The company provides firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of appliances and software deployed on an end-customer's network as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

