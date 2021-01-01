Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on PLMR. Barclays initiated coverage on Palomar in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $82.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered Palomar from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Palomar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $115.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Truist reduced their price target on Palomar from $112.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.25.

PLMR stock opened at $88.84 on Friday. Palomar has a 1 year low of $39.21 and a 1 year high of $121.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $76.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $90.05. The firm has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.65 and a beta of 0.14.

Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by ($0.06). Palomar had a return on equity of 17.46% and a net margin of 28.80%. The business had revenue of $42.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.55 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Palomar will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Robert E. Dowdell sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.35, for a total value of $1,070,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, President Heath A. Fisher sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.24, for a total value of $593,060.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 66,300 shares of company stock valued at $5,263,926. Insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Palomar by 8.2% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Palomar by 2.1% during the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 7,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $756,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC lifted its position in shares of Palomar by 1.2% during the third quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 14,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,461,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its position in shares of Palomar by 5.0% during the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 4,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Palomar by 10.9% during the third quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 3,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.60% of the company’s stock.

About Palomar

Palomar Holdings, Inc provides specialty property insurance. It offers personal and commercial specialty property insurance products, including residential and commercial earthquake, specialty homeowners, commercial all-risk, Hawaii hurricane, residential flood, inland marine, assumed reinsurance, and real estate investor.

