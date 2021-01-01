Pampa Energía (NYSE:PAM) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $11.86

Pampa Energía S.A. (NYSE:PAM)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $11.86 and traded as high as $13.89. Pampa Energía shares last traded at $13.69, with a volume of 152,075 shares trading hands.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Pampa Energía from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Pampa Energía from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pampa Energía from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 14th. HSBC raised their price target on shares of Pampa Energía from $7.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “reduce” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Pampa Energía from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.55.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $802.27 million, a P/E ratio of 6.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.80.

Pampa Energía (NYSE:PAM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The utilities provider reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $1.17. Pampa Energía had a net margin of 6.12% and a return on equity of 5.80%. The firm had revenue of $592.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $573.36 million. Equities research analysts predict that Pampa Energía S.A. will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PAM. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Pampa Energía during the 2nd quarter worth $7,247,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Pampa Energía in the second quarter worth $932,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Pampa Energía by 13.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 560,807 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,793,000 after purchasing an additional 64,625 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Pampa Energía by 37.3% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 222,762 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,301,000 after purchasing an additional 60,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newfoundland Capital Management bought a new stake in Pampa Energía in the third quarter worth $417,000. 17.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Pampa EnergÃ­a SA, an integrated electricity company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in Argentina. It operates through Electricity Generation, Electricity Distribution, Oil and Gas, Petrochemicals, and Holding and Other Business segments. The company generates electricity through combined cycle gas-fired generating units, thermal generation plants, open-cycle gas turbines, and hydroelectric power generation systems, as well as through a wind farm.

