Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS) Stock Price Up 5.6%

Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS)’s share price rose 5.6% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $35.08 and last traded at $35.06. Approximately 2,478,107 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 26% from the average daily volume of 3,335,680 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.21.

PAAS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Pan American Silver from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. ValuEngine raised shares of Pan American Silver from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pan American Silver from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Pan American Silver from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Pan American Silver currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.39.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $31.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.77. The company has a market cap of $7.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 215.70, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 3.04 and a quick ratio of 1.83.

Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.04). Pan American Silver had a return on equity of 8.00% and a net margin of 2.31%. The business had revenue of $300.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $399.39 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Pan American Silver Corp. will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PAAS. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pan American Silver by 105.9% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 765,988 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,150,000 after buying an additional 393,988 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pan American Silver by 5.1% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,366 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $194,000 after buying an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Pan American Silver during the 2nd quarter valued at about $67,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Pan American Silver during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,802,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Pan American Silver by 661.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 277,288 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,427,000 after purchasing an additional 240,853 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.35% of the company’s stock.

Pan American Silver Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver mines in Canada, Mexico, Peru, Argentina, and Bolivia. It also produces and sells gold, zinc, lead, and copper. The company holds interests in the La Colorada, Dolores, Huaron, Morococha, San Vicente, Manantial Espejo, Escobal, Shahuindo, La Arena, and Timmins mines.

