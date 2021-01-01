Paragon Technologies (OTCMKTS:PGNT) Trading 11.6% Higher

Paragon Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PGNT) shares traded up 11.6% on Friday . The company traded as high as $4.89 and last traded at $4.57. 515 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 2,428 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.10.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.05.

About Paragon Technologies (OTCMKTS:PGNT)

Paragon Technologies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the material handling, distribution, real estate, and investments business activities in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. It provides various productivity enhancing material handling solutions, including complete systems, subsystem technologies, products, software, and services for automated material handling and order processing applications.

