Patron Price Reaches $0.0045 on Major Exchanges (PAT)

Patron (CURRENCY:PAT) traded up 1.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on January 1st. During the last seven days, Patron has traded 99.1% higher against the US dollar. Patron has a market capitalization of $1.79 million and $5,635.00 worth of Patron was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Patron token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0045 or 0.00000015 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including LATOKEN, IDAX, Hotbit and YoBit.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Patron alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003401 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000800 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.69 or 0.00029498 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $38.45 or 0.00130562 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $163.94 or 0.00556742 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $45.41 or 0.00154203 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $88.14 or 0.00299312 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018544 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.67 or 0.00049807 BTC.

About Patron

Patron was first traded on February 25th, 2018. Patron’s total supply is 400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 393,939,793 tokens. Patron’s official Twitter account is @atsushi530 and its Facebook page is accessible here . Patron’s official message board is medium.com/@patronproject . Patron’s official website is patron-influencers.com

Buying and Selling Patron

Patron can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDAX, Hotbit, Exrates, HitBTC, LATOKEN, YoBit and CoinBene. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Patron directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Patron should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Patron using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Patron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Patron and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.