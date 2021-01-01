PDF Solutions (NASDAQ:PDFS) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of PDF Solutions (NASDAQ:PDFS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research cut PDF Solutions from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, December 19th. ValuEngine cut PDF Solutions from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st.

Get PDF Solutions alerts:

PDFS opened at $21.60 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $791.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -113.68 and a beta of 1.50. PDF Solutions has a 1-year low of $8.61 and a 1-year high of $26.42. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $21.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.46.

PDF Solutions (NASDAQ:PDFS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The technology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $23.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.40 million. PDF Solutions had a negative net margin of 7.12% and a negative return on equity of 3.15%. As a group, research analysts predict that PDF Solutions will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Gerald Zheyao Yin sold 8,678 shares of PDF Solutions stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.18, for a total transaction of $183,800.04. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,023 shares in the company, valued at $233,467.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 13.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PDFS. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in PDF Solutions by 351.2% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,494 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 5,833 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in PDF Solutions by 23.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,793 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $191,000 after acquiring an additional 1,847 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in PDF Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at about $253,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in PDF Solutions by 38.5% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 16,805 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 4,673 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in PDF Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at about $372,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.21% of the company’s stock.

About PDF Solutions

PDF Solutions, Inc provides proprietary software and intellectual property products for integrated circuit (IC) designs, electrical measurement hardware tools, methodologies, and professional services in the United States, Canada, China, Taiwan, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, Korea, and internationally.

Recommended Story: Most Volatile Stocks – What Investors Need to Know to Maximize ROI

Receive News & Ratings for PDF Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PDF Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.