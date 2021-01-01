Peapack-Gladstone Financial (NASDAQ:PGC) Cut to Hold at BidaskClub

Peapack-Gladstone Financial (NASDAQ:PGC) was downgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

PGC has been the subject of several other reports. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Peapack-Gladstone Financial from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Peapack-Gladstone Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.17.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial stock opened at $22.76 on Friday. Peapack-Gladstone Financial has a twelve month low of $11.15 and a twelve month high of $31.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $22.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $430.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.86, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.16.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial (NASDAQ:PGC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $52.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.46 million. Peapack-Gladstone Financial had a return on equity of 6.80% and a net margin of 14.46%. Equities analysts predict that Peapack-Gladstone Financial will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director F Duffield Meyercord acquired 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.05 per share, with a total value of $25,575.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,203.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Timothy E. Doyle acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.33 per share, with a total value of $34,660.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,748 shares in the company, valued at $82,282.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 6,000 shares of company stock valued at $103,650 over the last ninety days. 4.49% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Strs Ohio increased its stake in Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 33,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $513,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares in the last quarter. Cacti Asset Management LLC increased its position in Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 28.1% during the third quarter. Cacti Asset Management LLC now owns 70,476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,078,000 after buying an additional 15,476 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 4.1% during the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 61,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,146,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 46.0% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 21,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $404,000 after buying an additional 6,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 226.4% during the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 48,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $905,000 after buying an additional 33,500 shares in the last quarter. 68.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Company Profile

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Peapack-Gladstone Bank that provides private banking and wealth management services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Peapack Private. It offers checking and savings accounts, money market and interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

