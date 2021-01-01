Peony Trading Down 20.3% This Week (PNY)

Peony (CURRENCY:PNY) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on January 1st. Peony has a total market capitalization of $113,585.49 and approximately $5,302.00 worth of Peony was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Peony has traded 20.3% lower against the dollar. One Peony coin can now be bought for about $0.0186 or 0.00000063 BTC on major exchanges including Graviex and Crex24.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.73 or 0.00016120 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00002617 BTC.

UNI COIN (UNI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001699 BTC.

Linda (LINDA) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000004 BTC.

MintCoin (MINT) traded 20.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

AsiaCoin (AC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Interstellar Holdings (HOLD) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000008 BTC.

GPU Coin (GPU) traded 18.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000364 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000130 BTC.

Peony Coin Profile

Peony is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 16th, 2018. Peony’s total supply is 6,092,399 coins. Peony’s official Twitter account is @PeonyCoin . The official website for Peony is www.peonycoin.io

Buying and Selling Peony

Peony can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and Graviex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Peony directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Peony should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Peony using one of the exchanges listed above.

