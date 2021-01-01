Petro Matad Limited (MATD.L) (LON:MATD) Shares Gap Up to $2.80

Petro Matad Limited (MATD.L) (LON:MATD)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $2.80, but opened at $3.15. Petro Matad Limited (MATD.L) shares last traded at $3.40, with a volume of 2,627,245 shares changing hands.

The firm has a market cap of £28.48 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.90. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 2.72 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 2.74.

Petro Matad Limited, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, and produces oil in Mongolia. It holds 100% interests in production sharing contract blocks, including Bogd Block IV and Ongi Block V that covers an area of approximately 50,000 square kilometers; and Matad Block XX that consists of an area of approximately 10,340 square kilometers in Mongolia.

