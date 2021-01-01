Phathom Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAT) Upgraded at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, ValuEngine reports.

PHAT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. BidaskClub cut shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $42.67.

Shares of NASDAQ PHAT opened at $33.22 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $41.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.89. The company has a market cap of $962.22 million and a PE ratio of -2.38. Phathom Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $22.06 and a 52-week high of $64.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 18.76 and a current ratio of 18.76.

Phathom Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($1.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.35). On average, analysts forecast that Phathom Pharmaceuticals will post -2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Azmi Nabulsi sold 14,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.83, for a total value of $534,035.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director David A. Socks sold 31,446 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.53, for a total transaction of $1,494,628.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 83,486 shares of company stock valued at $3,599,940. 39.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 42.3% in the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 850,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,973,000 after purchasing an additional 252,511 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 240.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 699,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,008,000 after acquiring an additional 493,607 shares in the last quarter. Greenspring Associates LLC grew its stake in Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 5.6% during the second quarter. Greenspring Associates LLC now owns 381,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,541,000 after acquiring an additional 20,130 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 0.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 214,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,859,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 1.5% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 162,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,819,000 after acquiring an additional 2,476 shares in the last quarter. 74.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Phathom Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for gastrointestinal diseases. The company has the rights in the United States, Europe, and Canada to vonoprazan, a potassium-competitive acid blocker (P-CAB) that blocks acid secretion in the stomach.

