Phoneum Reaches One Day Volume of $1,577.00 (PHT)

Phoneum (CURRENCY:PHT) traded 7% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 1st. In the last week, Phoneum has traded 3.4% higher against the dollar. Phoneum has a total market cap of $133,527.30 and approximately $1,577.00 worth of Phoneum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Phoneum token can currently be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.72 or 0.00039605 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00007401 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0625 or 0.00000211 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003395 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003381 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 21% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.33 or 0.00018008 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $86.39 or 0.00292038 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.27 or 0.00027955 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $587.26 or 0.01985238 BTC.

PHT is a token. Phoneum’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 833,022,512 tokens. Phoneum’s official website is phoneum.io . The official message board for Phoneum is medium.com/@phoneum . Phoneum’s official Twitter account is @lightstreams_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

Phoneum can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phoneum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Phoneum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Phoneum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

